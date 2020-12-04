FashionFest 2020

An event to benefit patient and family programming at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital

Friday, December 4, 2020 | 6:30 p.m.

View from the comfort of your home

Schedule of events

6:30 p.m. | Pre-festivity fun - DJ, social media snaps, greetings from Masonic Children's Hospital partners

7:00 p.m. | Live program featuring media personality Carly Zucker and Masonic Children's Hospital ambassador Nick Engbloom

7:30 p.m. | New York-style fashion show with featuring more than 100 looks and 70 plus Twin Cities celebrities

8:10 p.m. | Post-Party - DJ, social media snaps, greetings from Masonic Children's Hospital partners

9:00 p.m. | Silent auction ends



Check out the FashionFest 2020 Guide for more event information, details on our boutique partners, and FashionFest bingo!

Join us as we gather together for a stellar fashion event as a highlight of the holiday season. This year, we will be stronger together by featuring the bold and brilliant Twin Cities style scene with premier boutiques and malls, influencers, and celebrities.



Certainly, everything looks different this year, but our goals remain the same for FashionFest - an extraordinary event that energizes our guests, the Minnesota fashion industry, community partners, and support for our hospital patients and families. Festivities include a dazzling fashion show sponsored by Moore Creative Talent, special shopping experiences, and exceptional holiday specials and gifting opportunities.



To date, FashionFest has raised more than $1.5M for crucial, life-changing pediatric services, programming, and activities - transforming the day-to-day care for our pediatric patients. Now more than ever, this type of funding is critical as many of our families may be struggling due to COVID-19. At the hospital, our patients are having an incredibly challenging experience since there are no events, heightened restrictions, and extremely limited activities for them (the Kyle Rudolph End Zone and Zucker Family Suite & Broadcast Studio - among other spaces - have been closed since the start of the pandemic). Additionally, the financial burden that hospitalization places is exacerbated by job losses and other extenuating circumstances.



Together, we can brighten the holidays for patients and their families at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.



To learn more, become a sponsor, volunteer, or donate to the event, please contact Emily Katsuma at katsu013@umn.edu or 612-626-7946.